Orsted will try to overcome challenges posed by supplier delays, local content, and inflation at its three most advanced US offshore wind projects on their path to a financial close but will “continue to look at a walk-away scenario” to ensure value creation, CEO Mads Nipper said.

He spoke at a conference call following the announcement late Tuesday that the Danish utility foresees DKr16bn ($2.3bn) in impairments on its near-term US offshore wind portfolio due to "supplier delays", additional costs if the projects don't receive federal investment tax credit (ITC) adders, as well as soaring interest rates.