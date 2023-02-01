Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said consumers risk paying the price in their power bills of ‘negative bidding’ for offshore wind projects, as he joined criticism of the controversial mechanism that could feature in Germany ‘s largest ever auction for turbines at sea.

The boss of the world’s biggest offshore wind player voiced his concerns after it emerged that a so-called ‘dynamic process’ – effectively a competition over who can pay most – could play a part in a 7GW round for new development sites announced by the German government on Monday.