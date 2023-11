Orsted CEO Mads Nipper has ruled out reviving the development of the Ocean Wind plans in the US at a later stage and warned the Danish utility could also “walk away” from the Skipjack offshore wind project.

His comment came as the company had just announced it would cancel its 1.1GW Ocean Wind 1 and 1.15GW Ocean Wind 2 off the US state of New Jersey, which greatly contributed to a DKr28.4bn