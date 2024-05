Orsted has been granted a licence for its first major offshore wind project in Australia, targeting a dual 4.8GW wind farm development off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria, expected to be operational early next decade.

The feasibility licence gives the Danish wind developer exclusive rights to develop its chosen offshore wind site. The Australian government has already indicated that it intends to award similar rights to a second area off Gippsland, Orsted stated today (Wednesday).