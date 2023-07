Offshore wind developer Orsted has taken another step towards building a low-emission fleet of service operation vessels by signing an agreement with offshore services provider Esvagt for a second methanol powered SOV.

A first 'green’ SOV was ordered from Esvagt last year and is expected to start work for Orsted off the UK’s east coast in 2024, the two Danish companies say.

Orsted has given itself the goal of becoming carbon neutral in its own energy generation and operations by 2025.