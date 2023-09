UK marine buoyancy technology company Tugdock has signed into a potential partnership with the Salamander floating wind developers in Scotland.

Tugdock says its patented technology enables heavy marine structures to be built or assembled and loaded-out in ports with water depth or space restrictions.

Salamander Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Orsted and Subsea7 aimed at developing a 100MW floating wind farm offshore from Peterhead, East Scotland.