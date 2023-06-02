Global offshore wind giant Orsted has linked with state utility ESB for what’s claimed as “the most ambitious partnership” in Irish offshore wind so far.

The Danish group becomes a 50/50 partner with ESB in a portfolio of developments that the two said could deliver up to 5GW of capacity and “complementary renewable hydrogen projects”, with the first set to compete in Ireland’s next national auction.

The agreement ends a hunt for a partner in offshore wind that ESB told Recharge last year would help it become “a leader” in the Irish sector by 2030.