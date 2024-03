Danish offshore wind giant Orsted and Belgian grid operator Elia joined to call for an urgent step-up in action to deliver integrated transmission projects.

“The potential of renewable energy is not evenly spread across European countries,” said Catherine Vandenborre, Elia Group’s interim CEO, during a press conference at the WindEurope 2024 event in Bilbao.

For offshore wind to play a role in decarbonising the entire continent, “purely national solutions will not be appropriate,” she added.