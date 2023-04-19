Danish utility Orsted and Spanish infrastructure giant Acciona have entered a strategic partnership to commercialise floating wind with the mass production of platforms, while reducing its carbon footprint by using carbon-neutral materials such as bio-cement.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the companies plan to collaborate to reduce the technology’s levelised cost of electricity (LCOE), industrialise the fabrication of concrete foundations, and establish a European supply chain to support Orsted’s floating wind project pipeline.

“The goal of our collaboration with Acciona is to take floating wind from the innovation to the industrialisation stage,” Orsted Europe CEO Rasmus Errboe said.