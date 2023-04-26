Global offshore wind pacesetter Orsted broke ground last week on its multimillion-dollar Advanced Foundation Component Centre in Maryland as part of its supply chain and workforce development efforts to support its 966MW Skipjack project.

The $14m steel fabrication facility is being co-developed with American contractor Riggs Distler on 40-acres (16.2 ha) of land leased by Orsted from the state’s massive 3,300-acre Tradepoint Atlantic manufacturing and logistics hub in Baltimore County.

The 125 skilled union ironworkers, electricians, welders, and other skilled labourers employed at the site will supply steel offshore wind components for both Skipjack and the broader offshore wind sector.