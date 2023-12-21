Origis Energy has closed a $344m construction financing facility and conversion-to-term loan with MUFG Bank for its 200MW Golden Triangle I solar array in Mississippi, part of the largest renewable energy development in the fossil-heavy US state.

Golden Triangle I is co-located with 200MWh of battery energy storage and is scheduled to enter commercial operation in 2024.

The loan facility supports the project during construction and long-term operation, according to Steve Horowitz, head of capital markets, for Origis Energy.