Portland General Electric (PGE) will procure two standalone battery storage projects totaling 400MW on an alternating current basis, the largest such transaction by a US electrical utility outside of California.

PGE, the largest utility in the state of Oregon, will own and operate Seaside, a 200MW facility in North Portland under development by Eolian. It will begin service by mid-2025.

PGE will purchase all 200MW of capacity over 20 years from the future Troutdale facility east of Portland, also under development by Eolian.