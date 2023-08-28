An organisation of Native American Tribes has joined a growing chorus in opposing floating wind development in the deep waters off the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon.

The Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians released a statement calling the recently formed draft wind energy areas (WEAs) in the Coos Bay and Brookings call areas “premature” and a threat to “fisheries, local fishing jobs, and some of Oregon’s pristine ocean viewsheds.”

“The Tribe supports any green economic development project that complies with the law and does not harm local fishing jobs, our environment, or Tribal cultural resources,” the Confederation said, but was disappointed in the location of the WEAs in sensitive fishing grounds and viewsheds.