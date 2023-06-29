With the deadline looming 3 July, environmental activists are calling for more time to review and comment on the draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the mammoth 2.9GW Atlantic Shores project off New Jersey.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), lead regulator of energy development in federal waters, released the project’s 1,000-page draft EIS in May, opening a 45-day comment period that ends this coming Monday.

Environmental activist group Clean Ocean Action (COA) “respectfully requests an extension of 90 days to the comment period to allow the public to fully comprehend and assess the information presented in such a large document,” said Toni Groet, the organisation's south Jersey planner.