GE Vernova has reported a reduction in production capacity at turbine blade factory in France due to an “operational incident”.

The incident affected one of the blade moulds used at the Cherbourg manufacturing facility run by the US company’s LM Wind Power subsidiary.

The Cherbourg plant makes blades for the Haliade-X turbine platform series, with the giant Dogger Bank wind farm in the UK among its customers, but the incident is not seen as posing any threat to scheduled deliveries .