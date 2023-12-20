Denmark has scrapped its ‘open door’ scheme for offshore wind and rejected the last three project applications under the programme, sparking dismay among industry advocates.

Open door aimed to give developers a route to construction in Danish waters without the need to rely on government tenders or subsidies but was abruptly suspended in early 2023 over concerns about compliance with EU competition rules, a move strongly condemned at the time by green groups who said it threatened the prospects of 15GW of projects.