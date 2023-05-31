Only two bidders have submitted documents to Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) in the country’s first offshore wind tender.

The successful bidder will be announced around the beginning of September, the Eastern European country’s energy ministry said.

The tender is the first of two subsidy-free auctions to build a 700MW wind farm in the Baltic Sea. A second auction is planned for autumn of this year.

The two wind farms at sea are slated to provide about half of Lithuania’s current electricity needs and reduce the country’s dependence on electricity imports as it is weaning itself off imports of Russian energy.