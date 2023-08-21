As first birthdays go, this was a big party. The one-year anniversary of the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) saw US government big hitters from Joe Biden down hailing the success of the groundbreaking climate law in transforming the policy and investment landscape for American green energy.

Renewable energy sector officials were unanimous in their adulation for the IRA, which has already sucked some $269bn of Capex investment into clean energy projects and manufacturing, including $100bn in solar and storage alone.