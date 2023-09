One worker has been killed, and three injured, in an explosion at a factory run by Danish wind sector supplier Welcon, according to media reports in Denmark.

The accident occurred at the company's recently-expanded factory in the Give area of Denmark, and resulted in the death of a 41-year old Portuguese national, according to a report by Danish news website Vejile Amts Folkeblad, which quoted Stig Simonsen, a deputy police inspector at South East Jutland Police.