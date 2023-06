Vestas has won an order to provide 49 of its V136-4.5MW turbines for the 221MW North Kyle Wind project to local developer Brockwell Energy.

“We are excited to partner up for the first time with Brockwell Energy Limited to deliver one of the largest onshore projects in the UK as the market scales to achieve net zero,” said Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, vice president sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas.

"North Kyle is yet another order for the V136-4.5