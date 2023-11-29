A US Department of Energy (DoE) analysis of the Salton Sea and surrounding environs in Southern California found that lithium production could reach 3.4 million tonnes of the mineral essential for batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

The resource would be enough lithium to supply batteries for over 375 million electric vehicles (EVs), more than total number of internal combustion cars and trucks currently on US roads, according to the analysis by DoE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.