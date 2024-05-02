Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project remains “on time and on budget, consistent with the timelines and estimates,” and expects to begin offshore installation next week, CEO Bob Blue said on a Thursday earnings call.

The US’ largest offshore wind array and the only one under development by a regulated utility is already 28% complete, Blue revealed, with 36 of the estimated 176 monopile foundations delivered by German steel fabricator EEW to the Portsmouth Marine Terminal (PMT).