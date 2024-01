Oil company OMV Petrom has bought half of a 1GW portfolio of almost entirely wind-based green energy projects in Romania.

Bucharest-based OMV Petrom announced that it had acquired 50% of the “largest wind power portfolio of projects" in the eastern European country.

The stake is in Electrocentrale Borzesti, which holds approximately 1GW capacity of renewable projects, out of which 950MW is wind and 50MW solar.