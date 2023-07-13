While welcoming the healthy appetite for offshore acreage in Germany’s biggest-ever wind power tender, wind groups were unanimous in their rejection of the ‘negative bidding’ that led to record revenues for the German state.

The federal grids agency (BNetzA) Wednesday had announced that BP and TotalEnergies won 4GW and 3GW respectively of North and Baltic Sea sites and had to pay a combined €12.6bn ($14bn) for the awards.

Germany for the first time with the 7GW tender for areas that have not previously been developed had introduced a second, so-called ‘dynamic bidding procedure’ in which bidders that had handed in a zero-subsidy bid could subsequently offer to pay for the site allocation in an uncapped auction, somewhat similar to seabed lease auctions in other countries, such as the US.