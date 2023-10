French supermajor TotalEnergies saw one of its first big forays into offshore wind come good as the final turbine came online at the 1.1GW Seagreen project off Scotland.

TotalEnergies and co-owner SSE announced today that Seagreen – the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland – is now fully operational and running at its design capacity.

That follows the last of the 114 Vestas V164-10.0MW