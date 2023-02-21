The Dutch government warned Russia is targeting offshore wind for possible sabotage, amid mounting concern over the security of renewable energy assets.

The Netherlands’ head of military intelligence said a Russian vessel had been escorted away from the nation’s waters after attempting to map energy infrastructure such as wind farms, power cabling and gas pipelines.

The Russians were engaged in “activities that indicate espionage as well as preparing operations for disturbance and sabotage”, said general Jan Swillens.