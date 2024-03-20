Global offshore wind developer Skyborn Renewables has named Patrick Lammers as its new CEO.

Lammers, a former chief operating officer, commercial, for German energy group E.ON will replace Thomas Karst in the top job from 1 June this year.

Skyborn is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which is itself currently the subject of a $12.5bn takeover by finance giant BlackRock.

The developer, which started life as the offshore business of Germany’s Wpd, has interests in a range of key offshore wind markets in Europe, notably Finland and Sweden, and Asia, with almost 3GW already in construction or operation.

Its highest profile project so far is the delayed 640MW Yunlin project off Taiwan.

Søren Skou, chair of the advisory board of Skyborn Renewables, said: “We believe that offshore wind, one of the fastest growing renewable energy segments, will be critical to the world’s net zero carbon targets and energy transition goals.”

Karst was appointed CEO a year ago. Skou said: "We thank Thomas for his leadership in navigating the challenges faced by Skyborn and its offshore wind developer peers over the past year, in building Skyborn into a stronger, more resilient company and for his support in ensuring a seamless transition.”

As well as a 15-year energy careers Lammers is also a former CEO of the UK-based innovative technology group Dyson.