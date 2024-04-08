Ocean Winds, the offshore wind joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has appointed Craig Windram as its new CEO.

The appointment, which goes into effect as of July 1 2024, was approved by Ocean Winds' board of directors last week.

"Based on his 25 years of experience in spearheading large-scale renewable and infrastructure projects worldwide, Craig Windram will hold, as CEO of Ocean Winds, responsibility to consolidate Ocean Winds’ expertise in the offshore wind sector," the company said it a statement.