Europe’s offshore wind industry has tens of gigawatts of projects that have been “hit by a tsunami” of inflation and interest rate rises that’s seriously challenging its ability to meet the goals set by politicians, said the CEO of Orsted, the world’s largest developer of turbines at sea.

Mads Nipper said the fact that no final investment decisions (FIDs) were taken on major offshore wind farms in Europe in 2022 or the first quarter of 2023 showed the reality “at the sharp end” of a sector that was the subject of high-profile political ambition at this week’s North Sea Summit in Belgium.