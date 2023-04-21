One of the first wind farms globally to mainly rely on corporate power deals from the likes of web giant Google rather than government support schemes has reached financial close after nailing down £2bn ($2.5bn) of project finance.

The 882MW Moray West project will move to offshore construction later this year after securing the non-recourse financing, said developer Ocean Winds which is advancing the project in Scotland’s Outer Moray Firth with minority shareholder Ignitis.

Moray West won a UK contract-for-difference (CfD) deal for 290MW of its output in the UK’s last round of renewable energy auctions in 2022.