Offshore wind specialist TGS | 4C Offshore has slashed its four-year forecast for global build-out by 25% after assessing the impact of soaring supply chain and capital costs on projects.

The quarterly global market report, published today (Monday), analysed the negative impact of higher inflation, rising capital costs and supply chain disruptions on the sector and found that out of 113 offshore wind projects studied, 15GW-worth of capacity is facing financial stresses related to the macroeconomic context, with the problem most significant for those securing power offtake contracts between 2019-2022.