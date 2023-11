UK power group Octopus Energy has launched a landmark investment fund with Japan's Tokyo Gas, with plans to invest £3bn ($3.7bn) in developing offshore wind projects through 2030.

Octopus described the new initiative as "a first dedicated offshore wind fund aimed at boosting energy security and reducing global reliance on fossil fuels".

The Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund is being launched with a £190m ($236m) cornerstone investment from Tokyo Gas.