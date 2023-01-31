US subsea engineering firm Oceaneering International will team with Norwegian offshore wind developer Kontiki Winds to develop floating applications for deepwater oil and gas production.

They signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Stavanger, Norway, to collaborate on providing comprehensive, cost-effective approaches to electrification of offshore oil and gas assets and remote islands through wind energy deployment.

The MoU covers collaboration with a particular focus on the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Northern Europe, each identified by research consultancy Wood Mackenzie as having potential to develop into super-basins combining oil and gas production with renewable energy.