Ocean Winds has agreed to sell a minority stake in a 950MW offshore wind farm that is one of the largest in Scotland to UK investor Equitix.

Equitix announced today (Monday) that it has bought a 16.6% stake in the Moray East Offshore Wind Farm from Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables and France’s Engie.

Ocean Winds maintains a 40% stake in the wind farm and will continue to manage its daily operations.