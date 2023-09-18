Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has firmed up a budding partnership with the government of Rio de Janeiro state after a busy week for Brazil’s nascent offshore wind sector.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between European energy giants EDP Renewables and Engie, already has a strong presence in Brazil and has submitted environmental permitting applications for proposed offshore arrays in four different states, including a 5GW project in Rio de Janeiro called Ventos do Atlantico.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed with Rio de Janeiro state officials anticipates progress on a federal bill that will create a legal framework for offshore wind energy, Ocean Winds noted in its press release on the topic.