Ocean Winds aims to enter the fast-emerging Australian offshore wind market with plans involving 20MW turbines, the company told media there.

The joint venture between EDPR of Portugal and France’s Engie will bid to build three projects in the Gippsland area off the state of Victoria, designated as Australia’s first offshore wind zone.

Rafael Munilla, chief business development officer at Ocean Winds, was cited by the Australian Financial Review as saying the JV will propose three projects totaling around 4GW, with plans to deploy 20MW machines.

“I’d say that Australia ticks all the boxes for us,” said Munilla, who indicated to the AFR that it would look at joining with local partners for projects it advances.

Australia has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s busiest emerging offshore wind markets led by Victoria, which has a 9GW target for 2040 and is planning the first auctions for the sector to replace retiring coal generation.

A raft of other international players have laid down a marker Down Under, including the likes of Orsted, SSE, Equinor, Parkwind and Mainstream Renewable Power.

The nation’s first offshore wind farm, the 2.2GW Star of the South, is advancing towards deployment around the end of the decade.