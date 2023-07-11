Engie-EDPR tie-up Ocean Winds and Ignitis Renewables, a unit of local state-controlled utility Ignitis Group, are expected to be announced the ‘provisional winners’ of Lithuania’s first 700MW offshore wind tender, Ignitis said.

The consortium had offered a ‘power plant development fee’ of €20m ($22m), which apparently was enough to beat the only other (unknown) contender that had submitted documents to Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) in May.

NERC is slated to officially announce the winner of the tender at the start of the third quarter of this year, after the completion of a screening for compliance with national security interests.