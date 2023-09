The US Department of Energy (DoE) has agreed to work with New York to facilitate federal clean energy financing for offshore wind and other large-scale renewable projects that support the state’s ambitious climate goals.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced Thursday will enable the state to leverage the DoE Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Programme whose scope was expanded by the landmark US climate law that took effect in August 2022.