Danish government and opposition parties have reached a broad agreement over the construction of up to 14GW or more of additional offshore wind capacity in the coming 10 years, which for the first time includes the state taking a 20% ownership in future wind farms at sea.

The country will hold tenders for 6GW in offshore wind capacity to be built by 2030, and another 3GW in waters around the Baltic Sea Island of Bornholm, which is planned to be turned into an energy island featuring vast power-to-x capacities and grid links to both Denmark and Germany.