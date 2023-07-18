Germany is still far short of the onshore wind growth needed to meet national targets despite an improving picture in the first half of the year, industry groups warned.

Europe’s largest economy added just under 1.57GW from 331 turbines in the opening six months of 2023 – already 65% of 2022’s entire total – according to figures from Deutsche WindGuard on behalf of industry groups BWE and VDMA Power Systems.

Although onshore is “gaining momentum” and will probably hit the upper end of a forecast range of 2.7-3.2GW