Norwegian oil rig specialist Frigstad Offshore has approached Chinese yards to build a turbine installation vessel, as it seeks to tap into booming demand from the offshore wind sector.

Yard sources said Frigstad is seeking to tap into financing and the engineering, procurement and construction supply chain in China to build the vessel under its own proprietary design.

Dag Frigstad, the chief executive of Frigstad Offshore and its sister rig design and offshore engineering services player Frigstad Engineering, confirmed to Recharge's sister title Upstream that his group has approached yards to build a semi-submersible wind turbine installation vessel.