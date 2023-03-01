Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by the Norwegian police during a demonstration in Oslo against one of Europe’s largest wind farms which protestors claim is infringing on indigenous rights.

Thunberg was among campaigners demanding the dismantling of a pair of ‘subprojects’ to the 1GW Fosen onshore wind complex built by Norwegian developer Statkraft. The state-controlled utility still owns a majority stake in one of the two projects – the 288MW Storheia array – and has sold the nearby 256MW Roan to local utility Trønderenergi and Germany’s Stadtwerke München.