Norway’s government is “taking input from the industry seriously” as it gears up to open its first 3GW offshore wind tender in March, Deep Wind Offshore chief executive Knut Vassbotn told Recharge.

“The Norwegian government is firm that the opening [of the first tender] will be in March with a tender for lease areas to be delivered around the summer, and then with exclusivity awarded for the three [500MW] projects on Utsira Nord and the one [1.5GW] project on Southern North Sea 2 by the end of the year,” Vassbotn said in an interview.