Norway has again postponed a planned first floating wind tender at the Utsira North zone to make sure it is "compatible with the state aid regulations" of the EU and has watered down the pre-qualification criteria at the likely bottom-fixed Southern North Sea 2 zone.

The application deadline for the 1.5GW Utsira North zone is postponed indefinitely for now, but the country’s oil and energy ministry said it will publish a new application deadline as soon as possible – with sufficient time for all participants to update their applications and deliver within a new deadline – probably during the first quarter of next year.