Norway homed in on three potential areas for a 2025 offshore wind tender as its government asked officials to begin strategic impact assessments of the sites.

Norway’s resources and energy directorate NVE will look into the potential of expanding the Southern North Sea 2 and Utsira Nord zones through developing the Southwest F and Vestavind F (see map at foot).

It will also assess the Vestavind B area – an area off Bergen that the government said “has good wind conditions and which has a lot of existing infrastructure that contributes to knowledge of established industries and interests in the area”.