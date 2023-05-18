It missed the fixed-foundation offshore wind boat in the early 2000s but Norway now has a golden second chance thanks to a technology that back then was barely a flicker on the research & development radar – floating turbines.

That’s the view of Arvid Nesse, head of industry body Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), who told Recharge that in the past 20 years a lot has changed for a nation that back at the turn of the century felt none of the imperatives which sent other European nations headlong into the nascent fixed-bottom sector.