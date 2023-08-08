Norway is delaying until next year the first awards under its hotly anticipated debut offshore wind tender after getting mired in state-aid rules red tape.

Norway earlier this year fired the starting pistol on a process to award seabed for 3GW of wind power split equally across the Southern North Sea 2 and Utsira Nord zones, the latter reserved for floating projects.

The nation’s government originally expected first allocation to take place by the end of 2023 but said today (Tuesday) that negotiations to clear the process through ESA – the body that supervises Norway’s membership of the European Economic Area – will take "somewhat longer than assumed”.