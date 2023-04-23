Consultancy DNV calculates floating projects currently make up over 15% of the total offshore wind deployment in the pipeline for switch-on by mid-century, equal to some 264GW of the 1,750GW slated to be installed.Ten times more offshore wind plant could be built in the waters off Norway than the current government is targeting by 2040, a new report commissioned by a Equinor-led developer group has concluded.

The analysis, carried out for the part state-owned energy giant along with Source Galileo, Hafslund, Deep Wind Offshore, and the Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) cluster, found almost 340GW of bottom-fixed and floating wind farms could be constructed “in areas with a low level of conflict” with other maritime industries.