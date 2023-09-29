Canadian energy firm Northland Power will not pursue further offshore wind projects “for two or three years”, according to CEO Mike Crawley, following successful financial close of two projects in Poland and Taiwan.

“We can pause on offshore wind now that we've locked down our costs on these two large projects, execute on them and then come back to the market in two- or three-years’ time to procure for a future pipeline,” said Crawley, highlighting steep inflation and financing costs and turmoil in the supply chain.