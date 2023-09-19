Toronto-listed Northland Power and Polish fuels group Orlen have signed a credit agreement for $5.2bn in green project financing for their 1.1GW Baltic Power offshore wind project in Poland.

The non-recourse package, which a covers a 20-year term, is backed by by 25 international and local commercial banks, as well as multiple export credit and multi-lateral agencies, according to a statement by the Canadian company.

“The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming days, upon satisfaction of all relevant conditions precedent to the financing being achieved,” it said.